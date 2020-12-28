Editor:

Trump says, “Call out the troops...” meaning invoke The Insurrection Act. Federal troops vs. Americans citizens because he took second place in a two-man race. Now that is a sore loser. Unless he is right. Which would mean the CIA and FBI colluded with Venezuela to corrupt a software company (Smartmatic) and a hardware company (Dominion) with help from the Chinese supported by the Democrats in conjunction with a few Republican governors backstopped by judges from local state courts to the Supreme Court. Whew!

Can you imagine what that organizational chart must look like?

I know that sounds like crazy talk but there are millions of Republicans who believe all of it or some abbreviated version of it. You can’t fool all the Republicans, but you sure can fool most of them.

What ever will they do? They could grudgingly and reluctantly accept reality or as Herman Melville’s Ahab said, ”For hate's sake, I spit my last breath at thee” and remain committed to crazy.

Mike Deignan

Punta Gorda


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments