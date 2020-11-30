Editor:
Well it was reported today that president Biden's response to China's leader Ches ordering an armada to invade Taiwan was a strong "come on man."
Meanwhile, John Kerry was called upon again - this time to personally deliver another billion-and-a-half dollars to Iran's leaders for their promise to further downgrade their quest for an atomic bomb.
As Trump's actions in the Middle East had lessened tensions, especially between Israel and several Arab nations, Biden noted with Pelosi's backing that his leadership would probably supercede Trump's peace prize and be awarded to him with Schumer agreeing and that would certainly aid in changing America!
America is excited to learn that Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will hold key positions in the government. Eric Holder is said to be A.G. after his bang up job for Obama and of course Joe will appoint as liaisons to China and Russia his two sons to keep them honest with their dealings with America and the rest of the world
At a recent news conference Biden was asked what he had for breakfast and replied to the reporter "aren't you the same guy that always yells your questions at me"?, without answering the question! Probably forgot! Mention has been made that Adam Schiff will be appointed Secretary of Education due to his demonstration of ethics and knowledge during the Cavanaugh hearings! Maxine Waters is still in the mix.
John Weber
Englewood
