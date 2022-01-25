"Sign, sign, everywhere a sign." There are a few signs in my neighborhood that I want to address:
1."Fight Socialism, Chose Freedom." I am curious as to just what freedoms the sign owner thinks are given up in Social Democracies. Maybe they can't walk around armed to the teeth and shoot indiscriminately but they don't go broke getting an education or wind up bankrupt when faced with a major illness. Nor do they spend their working lives slaving away at an unlivable wage in order to enrich some already obscenely wealthy billionaire. Yes, they may pay more in taxes but they get an awful lot more for their money than we do.
2. "God vs Biden." I'm not even sure what that one is supposed to mean. I can't imagine any god in any religion being opposed to a man who is religious, family oriented, good hearted and concerned about people, all people. If "god" opposes that, does it mean that he favors the alternative of a thrice married, adulterous, racist, misogynistic, egocentric, seditious liar?
3. "Don't blame me. I voted for Trump." To me, that implies don't give me any credit for our renewed standing in the world, our improving employment rate or our bipartisan infrastructure bill. Instead, credit me with accepting a lie, supporting treason and condoning the attempted overthrow of a lawfully elected government.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.