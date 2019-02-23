Editor:
American majority never accepts socialism in any form?
Socialism places primary ownership of production in the hands of the state or corporations controlled by the state.
Capitalism places major ownership role of production in the hands of private interests.
What are unemployment benefits, public education, fire and law enforcement departments and agencies, lotteries, building roads and bridges, Medicare, Medicaid, control and regulations of markets, religious teachings of brotherhood and bailouts of big three American automobile manufacturers? Are they a form of socialism or a failure of the system?
Aside from religious freedom, the Constitution or Bill of Rights does not provide for any of these services or "rights." Are these a form of socialism and is it accepted by American majority?
Peter Vartiainen
Punta Gorda
