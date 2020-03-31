Editor:
Some stories have no place in a newspaper! The March 20 edition of the Sun ran a story titled $10 Toilet Paper! The story dealt with inflated prices for essential items. That's fine, however a sensational headline does nothing but spread the frenzy and panic about the virus.
Earlier as news of the coronavirus outbreak began the Sun ran a story which began "What if?"
Speculation at best!
A story of the outbreak on television began awhile back when a patient was diagnosed with the virus. The hospital passed out letters to patients, one who who passed the letter on to the media. The news frenzy began. No attempt was made to verify the facts in the story with the health department officials until later. That's not news reporting.
Please stick to the facts. I trust your staff has been trained in accuracy in reporting the news, however there are too many stories being printed, and aired with factual information following a day or more later.
The virus stories are important, as long as adherence to facts is the first priority!
Bob Holzhei
Port Charlotte
