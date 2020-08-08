Editor:
Two months ago, I suggested that we change the narrative from vitriolic political diatribes to some of our personal remembrances. Here are some more of mine.
I taught high school world history. On Nov. 11, I would start each of my classes with the following: “At the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918, World War I came to an end when Sergeant York of the American Expeditionary Force blew Taps under the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Unfortunately, one of my students in my last class that day totally misinterpreted the meaning the verb I used.
Beginning one of my economics classes, a number of students encouraged me to ask Beth how her mother had liked the movie, "Dr. Zhivago." I demurred but they insisted. So as class began, I turned to Beth who sat in a front row seat and asked, “How did your mother like Dr. Zhivago”? With a sob she said, “Mr. V. my mother is blind.” While I looked for a hole into which to crawl, the whole class erupted. I had been had.
I taught on the upper floor of a two-story high school. While teaching, my department head barged into my room very upset. From one of my windows one of my students had dangled a sign asking if anyone who had engaged in a particular activity last night to smile. Mrs. C. was not smiling.
Donald Van Den Berghe
Rotonda West
