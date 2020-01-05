Editor:
I have two comments about the Sunday, Dec. 29 Sun. The first is a thank you for the Pro and Con piece on Medicare for all. I hope you will continue with a Pro and Con series.
I have long wished for an approach like this. A small suggestion, I wish there had been an introduction to Inside Sources. I was not familiar with this particular site and am reserving judgment until I see more of their stuff but still, an important approach for the paper.
Second, I felt the cartoon portraying Mitch McConnell as a Trump Puppet did him a great disservice and was highly prejudicial. He is no more or less biased and manipulated than some on the other side of the aisle. The problems are systemic.
Perhaps pro and con or left and right cartoons are in order?
John Bryant
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.