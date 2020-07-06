Editor:
With regard to the article posted in the Sun, June 15, by Marc A. Thiessen of the Washington Post, his piece was fair, respectful and not the typical far left liberal agenda usually seen coming from the Washington Post. As Thiessen alluded to, anyone not upset about the totally inappropriate and misguided handling of George Floyd would not be of sound mind. His article was also on point relating to the death of good people stemming from the lawlessness of the current riots.
There are going to be a few bad apples within any field whether police, clergy, politicians, business leaders, etc. With that in mind and referring to the current police format the following changes if not already implemented should be.
Reviews of police with multiple complaints of unnecessary force, periodic civilian review boards concerning police activity, new police standards and training for handling criminal confrontations regardless of race, and better planned relations with the communities police support make sense and should be adopted by municipalities.
Human beings by nature need enforced rules to live by; whether fishing, hunting, involved in sports, business, driving, etc. We have proven that as a species we need enforced parameters since we are not capable of individually maintaining boundaries of acceptable behavior.
Those whose liberal approach is to defund the police, will lead us into anarchy, i.e. the situation in Seattle of commandeering a police precinct. Such action will not lead us in attaining and flourishing within an America that is just and fair for all.
Ultimately, all lives matter.
Frank Lamond
North Port
