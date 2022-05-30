I suggest to solve the school attack problem that you spend some of the Covid money on hardening every school so that no one can enter without being buzzed in. Also a trained police officer should be stationed at each school. New York state has the strictest gun laws in the country. One cannot even enter the state with a pistol and look what happened in Buffalo.
Next increase spending on mental health. Your Covid lockdowns have caused isolation which has pushed some individuals over the brink.
Then examine yourself and your policy of sending arms to the corrupt Ukraine. You, yourself, withheld how much money to get a judge tossed who was investigating your son? As you said: “Why I will be a SOB, they got rid of him.” Russia will win this war. Just how many children have been killed by Russia’s attempt to eliminate the resistance? Considerably more than were killed yesterday by that “sick individual” at the Texas school tragedy. You need to re-examine the policy of arming the Ukraine.
On another subject. I do not remember the last time I heard the air raid sirens tested at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Given Putin’s threat of nuclear war, that practice should be reinstated. Also the deployment of those sirens to all communities should be reviewed. Gaylord, Michigan had a tornado go through their town last week. They had no siren to sound a warning.
Your consideration of these suggestions would be appreciated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.