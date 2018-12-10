Editor:
Mr. Hackworth has a column called "Pardon Me For Asking." So I thought it's time for a new one called "I Wonder."
If the rumor is true that a certain county commissioner attends so many free lunches and ribbon cuttings that he has his own silverware in his suit-coat.
If Bayshore Road has ever looked so bad.
Why it used to take the C.R.A. meeting and a public hearing and a letter from God, just to change a window design in the Charlotte Harbor C.R.A. Now you can change anything, anytime with just a phone call..
If the voters will ever be smart enough to vote on the issues instead of party affiliation.
Why we always talk about projects 20 years down the road, when we can't get anything done in the present.
If the county will be smart enough to secure the walkway on the water before anything goes vertical.
If Charlotte County will ever give Fishin' Frank and Robert the accolades they deserve. It takes a lot of time and money to keep the kids fishing and off the streets.
If the Chinese calendar has the year of the "brown paper bag."
If I can build a new house and then submit the plans.
If Lost Lagoon would sell me those 2.5 acres they lost. I think I could find them. I will make some improvements and then they can pay me.
If our president was worried about his tan washing off in the rain and that's why he didn't visit the Battlefield of Belleavwood in France.
Harry & Judy Thomas
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.