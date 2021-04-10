Editor:

Ooh, Donald Trump, some editorial letter writers are are urging you to come back and put things right.

Biden is actually speaking the truth to Americans. Can’t have that. Your outrageous lies were more entertaining.

Putin is being called out for hacking into our government files. But it’s so cozy to snuggle up to Putin the way you did.

People with years of background in medicine and science are handling the pandemic and mass-producing life-saving vaccines. Can’t have that. Life would be more dramatic if Covid were still politicized – and aren’t the Clorox bleach manufacturers losing money now?


People who struggle because of lack of employment and food are actually being helped, but you didn’t think of the less fortunate except with disdain. Miss that, Donald.

And what about the poor “patriots” and neo-Nazis who stormed the Capitol, killing and maiming law officers with your tacit urging? They are being rounded up and charged with sedition! We kind of liked the look of the noose intended for the vice president. Keeps everyone on their toes.

So hurry back, Trump, there’s too much democracy and not enough fascism in our country now.

Sharon Forsch

Port Charlotte

