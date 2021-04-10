Editor:
Ooh, Donald Trump, some editorial letter writers are are urging you to come back and put things right.
Biden is actually speaking the truth to Americans. Can’t have that. Your outrageous lies were more entertaining.
Putin is being called out for hacking into our government files. But it’s so cozy to snuggle up to Putin the way you did.
People with years of background in medicine and science are handling the pandemic and mass-producing life-saving vaccines. Can’t have that. Life would be more dramatic if Covid were still politicized – and aren’t the Clorox bleach manufacturers losing money now?
People who struggle because of lack of employment and food are actually being helped, but you didn’t think of the less fortunate except with disdain. Miss that, Donald.
And what about the poor “patriots” and neo-Nazis who stormed the Capitol, killing and maiming law officers with your tacit urging? They are being rounded up and charged with sedition! We kind of liked the look of the noose intended for the vice president. Keeps everyone on their toes.
So hurry back, Trump, there’s too much democracy and not enough fascism in our country now.
Sharon Forsch
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.