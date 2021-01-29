Editor:
I have been reading a lot of posts on social media that readers are documenting what life is like today with regards to gas prices, unemployment statistics, stock market numbers and then those posting the information appear to be planning to compare it to what life will be like when President Biden finishes his 4-year term.
Will life be better or worse? Think about this. Since you have no control over what he is going to do - here are a few ideas that will work to help make your corner of the world a little bit better. Join a service club! Charlotte County has dozens that are making a difference in the lives of those less fortunate. Help take care of that elderly neighbor, mow the lawn, paint a room, or maybe deliver a home cooked meal.
Do something for yourself and learn a new skill. Mentor a kid, from a single parent home, who may be finding life difficult at the moment. Volunteer! Lots of small ways, that probably will not get you much attention or accolades, but will make a difference. And don't forget to hug your family! And regardless of what the Democrats or Republicans do or don't do - your part of the world will shine a little bit brighter.
Stephen Lineberry
Lake Suzy
