Some things to ponder:

" When Fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross."

— Sinclair Lewis ( 1835)

The Pledge of Allegiance was written by was written by a Christian Socialist.

"Everyone is quick to blame the alien." — Aeschylus


"The virtuous man promotes agreement; the vicious man allots the blame." — Lao Tzu

"We are not the president's subordinate, we are his equals. " — True American Patriot, Senator John McCain ( Not a five-time draft dodger )

"He that oppresses the poor to increase his riches, he that giveth to the rich, shall surely come to want." — Proverbs 22:16

"These are times that try men's souls." — Thomas Paine

Tony Battista

Port Charlotte

