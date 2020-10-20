Editor:
Some things to ponder:
" When Fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross."
— Sinclair Lewis ( 1835)
The Pledge of Allegiance was written by was written by a Christian Socialist.
"Everyone is quick to blame the alien." — Aeschylus
"The virtuous man promotes agreement; the vicious man allots the blame." — Lao Tzu
"We are not the president's subordinate, we are his equals. " — True American Patriot, Senator John McCain ( Not a five-time draft dodger )
"He that oppresses the poor to increase his riches, he that giveth to the rich, shall surely come to want." — Proverbs 22:16
"These are times that try men's souls." — Thomas Paine
Tony Battista
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.