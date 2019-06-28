Editor:
So much to say. So few allowable words:
Since "pro-lifers" are concerned with pregnancies and not embryos stored in fertility clinics, I can only assume they are not about the sanctity of life but control of women.
After every mass shooting, people offer thoughts, prayers and suggest better preparation. Doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results is one definition of insanity. How about prevention and passing some sensible gun laws?
People need to read and understand the First Amendment. It does not give government officials or politicians the right to push religion. It offers protection to citizens against the government's promoting religious beliefs and practices.
Why does FPL advertise so much? It's not like we have a choice. Will it make us feel better when they raise our rates?
When did we become a nation that, instead of blaming perpetrators of evil deeds, heap blame on those who call them out? Is the crime doing something wrong or telling who did it?
Why is Cuba being blamed for messing in Venezuela's affairs when we are doing the same thing to promote our interests?
Since when has it become OK to be a bully, a racist, a bigot, make fun of disabled people or give unflattering names to those we disagree with? Is it an ego trip?
Real leaders try to avoid wars, not promote them for their own benefit.
And the environment …
Barbara Deeble
Port Charlotte
