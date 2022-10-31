LETTER: Some tips for our next hurricane Oct 31, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:Ideas for the next one:• Have the county put many small holes in signs especially stop signs so the wind will blow through them. • Make it possible to get gas out of your car to be used in a generator in an emergency.• Fill up your freezer with bottles of water and keep your fridge full of water bottles as a storm approaches.• Keep some battery-powered tools on hand and batteries charged (small chain saw, air pump, screwdiver and flashlights).• Have a BBQ grill (propane and charcoal) on hand.• Keep a couple of hand held can openers on hand.• Have a few empty large buckets on hand.• Keep trees pruned away from your house.• Fill bath tubs with water.• Put extra locks on exterior doors to help keep them closed.• Have a TV antenna (new style rabbit ears) installed.• Have your phone 100% charged.Joel CornettPort Charlotte Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Denied by FEMA? Read the fine print Public protests block developer's request for 76 multi-family units Punta Gorda's past had plenty of colorful characters EDITORIAL: Sarasota County proposes two charter amendments Fisherman's Village approved for container stores Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Denied by FEMA? Read the fine print Public protests block developer's request for 76 multi-family units Punta Gorda's past had plenty of colorful characters EDITORIAL: Sarasota County proposes two charter amendments Fisherman's Village approved for container stores
