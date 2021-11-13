Editor:

If you were around in 1966, you must remember a song by Edwin Starr titled, “War”. What is it good for? Absolutely nothing.

Let us take a brief look at America’s wars, and judge, at least hypothetically, their necessity.

Revolutionary War and the War of 1812: Absolutely necessary. Taxation without representation equals tyranny.

War with Mexico, 1836 to 1838: (Remember the Alamo! )The United States stole Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California from Mexico. Unnecessary war.

Civil War: 1861-1865. Kidnapping people from their homes in Africa, and taking them 3,000 miles away to a life of servitude, was horrible. Necessary.

The Spanish American War: 1898. Did we actually blow up the Maine in Havana Harbor, to provoke the war with Spain in Cuba and the Philippines? Unnecessary war.

World War I: In 1917 we lost 130,000 men. This was a slaughter of men running madly at German machine guns. Unnecessary.

W.W.II: We had to stop Hitler, Mussolini, and Tojo from their quest for world domination. Necessary war.

Korean War: 1951-1953: Was it really worth 40,000 American lives? Fought to the same 38th parallel boundary, which existed before the war.A monument to the stupidity of man. Unnecessary.

Vietnam War: 1964-1975: 58,200 Americans and approximately 2 million Vietnamese soldiers and civilians killed, and it’s communist today anyway. Unnecessary war.

Afghanistan War: Twenty years to prove we can ignore history. Ask the British about their 18th century failure, and Russia regarding their failure from 1978 to 1989. Unnecessary.

Joseph Martin

Port Charlotte

