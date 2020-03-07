Editor:

Rapidly melting icebergs are causing sea level rise which threatens to swallow entire cities within 12 years. The covid-19 virus could potentially decimate the human population. Meanwhile, Russian operatives are controlling our thoughts so that we can no longer vote correctly.

The best protection against these existential threats is to bury the beak of an owl somewhere on your property. If you do not have access to an owl's beak, the tail feathers of a chicken will suffice. Alternatively, one can listen to a King Crimson album at high volume while drinking a large dry martini....shaken, not stirred.

Greg Dykhuizen

Englewood

