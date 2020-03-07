Editor:
Rapidly melting icebergs are causing sea level rise which threatens to swallow entire cities within 12 years. The covid-19 virus could potentially decimate the human population. Meanwhile, Russian operatives are controlling our thoughts so that we can no longer vote correctly.
The best protection against these existential threats is to bury the beak of an owl somewhere on your property. If you do not have access to an owl's beak, the tail feathers of a chicken will suffice. Alternatively, one can listen to a King Crimson album at high volume while drinking a large dry martini....shaken, not stirred.
Greg Dykhuizen
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.