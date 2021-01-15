Editor:
Somethings to ponder:
"Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president." - True American patriot Teddy Roosevelt (he would have been disgusted with a five-time draft dodger.)
"Selfishness is doomed to frustration centered as it is upon a lie. To live exclusively for myself. I must make all things bend themselves to my will as if I were a god." - World renowned Trappist monk Thomas Merton.
"Donald is a dangerous man." - Niece, Mary Trump.
" As a Christian I have no duty to allow myself to be cheated, but I have the duty to be a fighter for truth and justice." (wait for it !) - Adolph Hitler
" Never trust a group that claims to work for God, country or liberty, as any or all three are unlikely to be well-represented." - Kathleen Parker, columnist
"There is no evidence of voting fraud." - U.S. Attorney General Barr
Vincit omnia Veritas
MAGA - Malicious Aggressive Marauding Attacker = treason
RIP: U.S Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick and others who were killed.
Tony Battista
Port Charlotte
