Editor:

Talk about denial: a letter writer lists descriptive words that should not be used in letters about the president: "stupid, unpatriotic, evil" etc.!

I have a suggestion. Let's vote Trump out of office, and then hopefully the following words can be used to describe the person in the oval office: moral, compassionate, fair, non-judgmental, ethical, kind, honest, intelligent, loyal, patriotic, non-vindictive, etc.

Sharon Forsch

Port Charlotte

