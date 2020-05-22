Editor:
The Sun editorial praised our county commissioners as the "best we have had in recent years." God help us if these are the best. They have no concept of smaller, leaner government. They have no belief in reducing or eliminating bureaucratic regulations.
They support a staff that believes in more intrusive government, more permits and rules, more taxes and fees. For example, why should someone have to run an ad in the paper, fill out a bunch of forms and pay a $440 fee to the county for a few chickens in their yard? A one-paragraph rule allowing up to four chickens, keep the odor down, no roosters, and that is it would have sufficed. Oh, yeah. The county wouldn’t pocket that $440.
We are facing a downturn in employment, sales tax income and wages that will dwarf 2008, and yet the county hasn’t done a RIF. The county is still beating the drum for the 1% sale tax when it hits our lowest income people the hardest, the ones who are going to suffer the most from this downturn.
The county hasn’t considered recalling the 7% utility hike or the tax increase it voted. And when challenged, it says it supports local businesses; and, yet, they increase rules and regulations as to signage, etc. that hurts small business while bending over backwards for big developers.
Please, someone file to run against the current commissioners, for they don’t have the people’s interests at heart.
Roger Strahan
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.