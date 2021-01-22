Editor:

I just read The Daily Sun article "Florida Seeks Vaccine Appointment System." "We're working on a registration system we plan to launch in the coming weeks." Really? Did you not know a vaccine was coming? This is the first you've heard of it?

Absolutely no excuse for the lack of organization with Covid vaccine distribution. And now, those lucky enough to get the first shot are told their second dose appointments are cancelled. Disgusting! The follow up dose should have been banked!

If everyone did their job like this they wouldn't have it for long!

This is life or death, get your act together!

Cindy Peckenpaugh

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments