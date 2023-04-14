As we arrived at the Punta Gorda Performing Arts Center as Symphony subscribers for the April 2nd performance, there was a standing crowd of attendees at the entrance with police cars parked on the street with lights flashing. We asked why the group was there and why the police presence?
We were told by one of the people present that the board had cancelled the concert, Maestro Ponti was evicted from the building with a police escort, and orchestra members were allowed to enter the building individually with a police escort to retrieve their instruments and belongings. The orchestra members were paid and told they would have to reapply for employment with submission of recorded tapes of their music to be considered for rehiring. It was fortunate that this needless confrontation didn’t lead to violence.
The inappropriate confrontation by the Symphony Board was as incompetently handled as any that I experienced as an executive in my industrial labor relations work experiences.
There can be little justification for the board’s action that may lead to the end of a highly respected symphony orchestra which has drawn large audiences and talented musicians with a world class conductor to Punta Gorda.
Whatever happened that led to the badly handled cancellation and the mismanagement which may be the end of great symphony in Punta Gorda, is inexcusable. The boards apology letter in The Daily Sun paper Tuesday does little to repair the damage caused by the board’s actions. Why would any talented musician return?
Whoever was responsible for this blunder should resign.
