To the individual who decided a grey V-neck sweatshirt with a VFW insignia, along with the words “VFW Braintree MA - Post 1702” on it which was accidentally left on Sunday Jan. 10 at one of two locations in Englewood, you should have done the right thing and turned it into the establishment's lost and found instead of deciding it was yours.
Just another form of stealing. Anyone seeing someone wearing a grey sweatshirt with these words, just know that it doesn’t belong to that person who is probably not a veteran. Shameful!
Ralph Cochran
Englewood
