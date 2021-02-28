Editor:
Watch out Charlotte County residents! A shadowy group is trying to steal your airport. The Punta Gorda Airport is recognized as one of the best managed airports in the United States, operates at a profit, takes no tax money from the county and creates jobs.
In 2018, this shadowy group employed dirty politics in an attempt to discredit one of the Airport Authority members who was up for reelection. Fortunately, their effort failed, but just barely. Then this shadowy group pushed a plan to privatize the airport and this plan failed. Next they went to the Punta Gorda City Council to propose the city take over the airport. That didn’t work either.
The shadowy group’s latest effort is a short-notice proposal to the state Legislature to pass a law that would change how Airport Authority members are selected. The proposed change would allow a small group of candidates who are friends of the shadowy group, but who do not represent a cross section of the county, to be nominated for the Airport Authority.
The airport is a success because it is managed by a group of experienced and dedicated Airport Authority members. The airport is not a place for amateurs with hidden agendas. If this shadowy group has a better plan for operating the airport, they should come out of the shadows and tell the citizens of Charlotte County who they are and what their plan is so the voters can decide. After all, it is our airport, not theirs.
Dick Solar
Punta Gorda
