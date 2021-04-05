Editor:
Yet again Charlotte Harbor has the distinction of being the only place in the entire state where the red tide remains, at the highest concentrations measured, inside the harbor since the pollution that turns the entire river between the U.S. 41 and I-75 bridges a murky brown began several years ago. It’s too massive a dump to be coming from anything other than the county and when it began, a large proportion of the marine life we used to see here immediately disappeared.
In spite of the usual “it’s no big deal” articles in the Sun that occur when it is exposed, it is a big deal. It has never been acknowledged and there has never been any warning to those living on the harbor or the river as those red dots (highest concentrations) are shown throughout the harbor and up the river. The red tide is not supposed to be in brackish water but the nourishment in the crud coming down the river has caused it to flourish.
Without the pollution (coming down now daily) the water is dark and clear. When it looks brown, murky, it's very dirty with something posing a serious danger to our environment. Somebody needs to explain this. Those of us who live and work in Charlotte Harbor deserve to know. We also owe it to all the many critters who have died and are dying now. What is it? What are you going to do about it?
Linda Goodloe
Charlotte Harbor
