Kudos to Commissioner Christopher Constance for checking out CR 74 and all its heavy commercial traffic.  It is very dangerous the way the big dump trucks and 18 wheelers travel that road, usually well over the speed limit. Something should be done. In fact, it should have been done a long time ago. As to the sidewalk – because  of its proximity to East Elementary School – no one in their right mind would let a child use it walking to and from school. Why should we, the taxpayers are paying for it.

Jean Benjamin

Punta Gorda

