Editor:
Hello parents, it’s a great time to give your kids a lesson about charity. Being a bell ringer I see a lot of people with children walking by the red kettle. The kids will ask mom” what’s that?”
One mom answered “tinker bell.” Huh? Moms and dads, give your child a penny or two to drop in the kettle and explain that’s it’s called charity. Watch the smile when they give.
John Zinolli
Port Charlotte
