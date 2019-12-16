Editor:

Hello parents, it’s a great time to give your kids a lesson about charity. Being a bell ringer I see a lot of people with children walking by the red kettle. The kids will ask mom” what’s that?”

One mom answered “tinker bell.” Huh? Moms and dads, give your child a penny or two to drop in the kettle and explain that’s it’s called charity. Watch the smile when they give.

John Zinolli

Port Charlotte

