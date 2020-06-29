Editor:
In the play of Hamlet, by William Shakespeare, Marcellus said "Something is Rotten in Denmark." Which I think is true when it comes to the primary election for Pam Seay's seat on the Punta Gorda Airport Authority.
Michael Grant supported Julie Price for a seat on the Airport Authority and she lost to the benefit of Robert Hancik. Now he supports his daughter Vanessa Oliver and has donated $5,000 to her campaign through his own efforts, his family efforts and his business efforts.
This is nepotism in the first degree by his influence when he is a member of the Florida House of Representatives and the owner of a firm that takes people from place to place, like a private bus company. Her name on the ballot will be Vanessa Oliver and nobody will know that she is the daughter of Michael Grant.
I urge, those concerned citizens to reject Vanessa and vote for Bob Starr.
Richard S. Bair
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.