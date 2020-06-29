Editor:

In the play of Hamlet, by William Shakespeare, Marcellus said "Something is Rotten in Denmark." Which I think is true when it comes to the primary election for Pam Seay's seat on the Punta Gorda Airport Authority.

Michael Grant supported Julie Price for a seat on the Airport Authority and she lost to the benefit of Robert Hancik. Now he supports his daughter Vanessa Oliver and has donated $5,000 to her campaign through his own efforts, his family efforts and his business efforts.

This is nepotism in the first degree by his influence when he is a member of the Florida House of Representatives and the owner of a firm that takes people from place to place, like a private bus company. Her name on the ballot will be Vanessa Oliver and nobody will know that she is the daughter of Michael Grant.

I urge, those concerned citizens to reject Vanessa and vote for Bob Starr.

Richard S. Bair

Punta Gorda

