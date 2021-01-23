Editor,
I can’t help but recognize the futility of our former President continuing to fight on that Simon and Garfunkel wrote about in the poem. “The Boxer”:
In the clearing stands a boxer
And a fighter by his trade,
Who carries a reminder of every glove
That cut him until he cried out in his anger and his shame,
I am leaving,
I am leaving,
But the fighter still remains.
May all of us learn from this lesson and not repeat it.
Allain Hale
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.