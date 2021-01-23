Editor,

I can’t help but recognize the futility of our former President continuing to fight on that Simon and Garfunkel wrote about in the poem. “The Boxer”:

In the clearing stands a boxer

And a fighter by his trade,

Who carries a reminder of every glove

That cut him until he cried out in his anger and his shame,


I am leaving,

I am leaving,

But the fighter still remains.

May all of us learn from this lesson and not repeat it.

Allain Hale

North Port

