Editor:
When Trump complains about the mainstream media, I want to say 'If you can't stand the heat get out of the kitchen.' Think he'll ever put the sign on his desk that says "The buck stops here"?
Can't help but feel a little sympathy for the people who still support him. They have their work cut out for them.
Sue Radebaugh
Englewood
