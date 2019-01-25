Editor:
The Historic District Homeowners Association Pickleball Committee in their recommendations to the council included an article titled, “Why Are Your Pickleball Courts Receiving Complaints From Neighbors?” The paper is touted to say pickleball courts should not be in residential areas and should be located at least 600 feet from residences.
I have studied the paper and found the statements above are not what the paper states. It says pickleball courts within 600 feet of residences should be evaluated for possible requirements for sound abatement and talks of successful court siting within 150 feet of residences.
Here are the facts:
The paper was written by Lance Willis. He is a principal in a sound abatement company named S&W Acoustics and Noise Control. The article was not published, but appeared on the S&W website. The actual verbiage from the article that catalyzed the erroneous statements above are:
“We recommend that pickleball courts to be located within 500 to 600 feet of residential properties or other noise sensitive areas be reviewed by an acoustical engineer ...
“Based on our experience working with pickleball facilities, courts located with 350 feet of residential structures often require abatement. Courts located with 150 feet require careful abatement design to avoid complains.”
These statements indicate Pickleball courts can be successfully located close to residences. This is important both to the continued use of the Gilchrist courts and selection of new court sites.
After studying the paper I am very optimistic that the sound barrier to be installed at Gilchrist will satisfy the neighbors.
Rick Sarkisian
Punta Gorda
