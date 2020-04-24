Editor:
The staff at South Port Square, and other senior living facilities, deserve words of appreciation. They are hardworking, caring professionals, working under very difficult circumstances. In addition to being caregivers, they have found themselves as the only family and friends to the senior residents who are now isolated from the outside world.
These staff members show up for work every day to provide compassionate care for our loved ones. They probably won't get the credit they deserve, but I hope they know that they are respected and appreciated.
Jake Dye
Punta Gorda
