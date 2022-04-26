Think about this, that we do not see reported in our local paper. They are all illegal foreigners crossing into our country by land, and some by sea, without our permission, against our rules and laws. A few days ago 39 men and boys were found sealed in a U-Haul truck, according to Fox News and WGNradio.com!
Where are they all? There are 18,000 crossings a day in that one Texas section has been an estimate by the Washington Post and texastribune.org. They are all ages, sexes, and nationalities, but mostly single men. Just watch the TV news a few minutes.
It is said that our government gives them all smart phones to “keep in touch” or track them, according to the New York Post and eu.unesco.org. And we all spend hundreds of dollars on new phones with a monthly bill.
So, where are these millions of people? What are they doing? How do they get places to live? How do they get “jobs” with no ID or “green cards”? Or, do they?
Every aspect of this is wrong. This year alone, according to cis.org, 1.5 million people have been added to our cities. And, 146,000 are kids traveling alone. They say 620,000 “got-aways” ran before they got their cell phone, according to the Center for Immigration Studies. If you have thoughts on this subject, please add to my words with a follow up letter here.
