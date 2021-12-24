America, please wake up. The beautiful fabric that weaves old glory is being shredded one strand at a time. Biden has a 41% to 45% approval rating. Are you kidding?
Since January our border is open. YTD 2 million intercepted at the border. 178,000 in November alone. CBP estimates 400,000 to 600,000 illegals never got caught. Government charters flying illegals to cities across America in the middle of the night. Since January, 218 tons of drugs have been confiscated. Many tons got through undetected. Over 100,000 overdose deaths (CDC) this year, 40% higher than last year. Where is the outrage? Confirmed terror killings by the Taliban going on. Biden’s promise to get Americans and allies out, a sham.
Hunter Biden’s money-making big deals with China, zero reporting. Canceling U.S. energy production then Biden pleads with OPEC to produce more oil. Total national debt interest paid this year tops $440 billion. Biden wants to add trillions more debt. We cannot continue this. Our kids and grandkids will pay a big price. Murder rates skyrocketing across the country. Police retirements way up, recruitments way down. Now inflation, a 30-year high and going up. The press keeps asking questions after his TV statements, all he does is turn and shuffle off.
Where is the mainstream media on all this? In most cases, nowhere to be found. Almost all their political reporting is Jan. 6, Covid or what Trump said or what Trump did. America must demand both sides of all the news now, or the shredding will continue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.