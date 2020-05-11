Editor:
My cousin Sara, our Lee family historian, sent me a letter of my grandmother Polk to her brother Paul Lee who was a sergeant in the Army stationed at Fort Wheeler in Macon, Georgia. The letter was dated Oct. 11, 1918.
The letter is as follows: "Almost every-one here has the Spanish Influenza. The camps, which evidently were Carlston and Doer Fields Army bases have been quarantined for some time. Now schools, picture shows and churches are closed. Quite a number of cases but only one death here so far and he was quite an old man."
Upon researching the H1N1 virus, it showed that the influenza reached epic proportion and an estimated 20 to 50 million perished in Fall of 1918. Our country suffered about 675,000 deaths in 1918-1919.
Without pharmaceuticals, practices such as good personal hygiene, isolation, use of disinfectants,and limitation of public gatherings were helpful.
Sound familiar, give credit to Dr. Fauci.
Arcadia was quarantined in 1918. God help them to survive and prosper for over 100 years to fight a new pandemic and they will win with His blessings.
Charles Polk
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.