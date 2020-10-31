Editor:
Englewood, its prized assets of beauty and natural resources, is under siege from developers.
Proposed REZONE 19-09, is scheduled for another public hearing, despite being rejected twice by the local planning commission. REZONE 19-09, also known as Gateway Condominium Apartments, proposes to build three apartment buildings (three stories, 35 feet high, with 90 units) on 11 acres at the junction of Old Englewood Road and 776. This proposal has major negative impact to:
1. Wetlands: It destroys a functioning wetland on the site. Sarasota County's own Environmental Protection Department recommended against the project yet investors and developers still get another shot at pushing this proposal through and possibly "paving over paradise."
2. Traffic: There is no traffic light at the intersection of Old Englewood Rd and 776. Making a left is difficult now; try going left after 200 additional cars are in the mix. There will be entrance and exits both onto Old Englewood Rd. and 776. Adding to the traffic issue is a popular playground and airport directly across the street.
3. Density and design: Extremely small site for such a dense project. Although permitted to be 35 feet high by code, it is not attractive or compatible with the area. Not against appropriate development but this is poorly thought out design.
Please let commissioners know your feelings. Email chines@scgov.net by 11/3/20 or better yet attend the commission meeting, 1660 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota on 11/4/20 at 1:30 p.m. We want development that preserves and strengthens our community; not just development.
Linda Martensen
Englewood
