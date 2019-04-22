Editor:
Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) the Wicked Witch of the West, WWW, looked into her magic mirror and asked, “Which is the fairest party of all?” The mirror replied, “The Republican Party.”
Pelosi, unable to accept the truth the mirror espoused is in a state of denial, along with her Democratic friends. They are in denial of the Mueller’s report. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) has said that the Mueller Report will not change his mind that President Trump is working as an agent for Russia. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) believes there is still evidence of collusion. They want to circumvent the orderly process of Barr’s planned release.
They also deny President Trump’s legal right that he must release his tax returns. Other presidents have voluntarily released theirs. They demand his.
AOC (D-N.Y.) and the rest of her party deny that there is a “crisis” with our southern border. Family detention was built under the Obama administration but they blame President Trump for this problem. The left also denies that there are anti-Semitic members of their party.
When is touching a woman, Joe Biden, inappropriately not a bad thing? Pelosi did not deny it happened, but certainly downplayed it. Anywhere but the Democratic Party and he would have been run out of the party. The Democratic Party is the party of denial. Pelosi is the queen of the party. Does that make her the queen of denial?
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
