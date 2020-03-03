Editor:

Have you finally saved $10,000 for a special trip?

Well, you may be among the exclusive 1,200 Burnt Store Isles residents who will be allowed to contribute $10,000 to Florida Power and Light and Comcast to upgrade electric and cable service in BSI. Don't have a spare $10,000? The city will arrange terms and a loan for you.

Sorry, this special deal is not available to PGI residents.

Michael Conroy

Punta Gorda

