Have you finally saved $10,000 for a special trip?
Well, you may be among the exclusive 1,200 Burnt Store Isles residents who will be allowed to contribute $10,000 to Florida Power and Light and Comcast to upgrade electric and cable service in BSI. Don't have a spare $10,000? The city will arrange terms and a loan for you.
Sorry, this special deal is not available to PGI residents.
Michael Conroy
Punta Gorda
