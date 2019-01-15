Editor:
I noted a column heading in the the News wire of Jan. 10 as follows:
“Iran supreme leader calls US officials 'first-class idiots.'"
Is it possible he knows something that’s being kept from the rest of us?
Richard Greenwald
Punta Gorda
