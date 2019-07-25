Editor:
In response to the Rotonda West letter writer, let me explain what I have witnessed attending public meetings.
First, those in positions of power not only tend to abuse that power, they believe their entitled to abuse it.
Second, it's OK to abuse power when those in power engage in it.
And finally, those in positions of power believe they will not be held accountable for their actions.
This is precisely why behind-the-scenes meddling by those in power seems to rule the day on many of the issues confronting our neighboring communities. Its become an insiders game where the special interests prevail over resident taxpayers. We are left on the sidelines advocating for change in policy or for a cause we deeply believe in, that is favorable to "we the people" and does not harm our pocketbooks.
I think that is something we all can agree on.
Jeff Scott
North Port
