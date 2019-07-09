Editor:
The show of military might on the mall in Washington was to satisfy the whims of our president, despite the fact that no budget has been established nor are any costs known to be part of the planning process. (We do know, for example, the Boeing 747 used for Air Force One could come at a cost of $205,000 an hour and the cost of flying one F-35 is $20,000 or more).
What must the "Sherman tanks" (not manufactured since the 1950s) be? How is it that one person can spend taxpayers' money without a system of checks and balances in place? How many Americans would really authorize their representatives to spend money for a show that this year seems especially out of place?
I, for one, wish that every penny spent this way would go directly to improving the lives of children in immigrant detention centers right here in Florida. The squalor now coming to light in these internment camps should flash behind on a big screen behind the president's remarks on the plaza.
Make this my notice to elected representatives that I expect them to do their jobs and exercise restraint in spending tax dollars and to step up and put in check on a president whose whims allow my money to put on an unnecessary show while real humans in our borders suffer so.
This man is unfit to lead. Congress do your job.
Diane Pulling
Punta Gorda
