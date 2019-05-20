Editor:
The added 1 percent sales tax on taxable items brings in $25 million a year. There could be an annual increase to $30 million for each of the next six years. Commissioners have also suggested eight years. Please do not even propose that.
Dedicate 75 percent of the sales tax income to installing and updating sewers.
Charlotte County and the entire coast of southwest FL have been severely affected by red tide and green algae which led to severe respiratory health issues in children, adults, infants pregnant women and many other residents and tourists. Dead fish, birds and dolphin, manatee and turtles cover our beaches and canals. That is on your watch, commissioners. You blame the excess red tide and algae on cesspools and lack of sewers. Now is your chance to prevent it.
I believe the entire 75 percent of expenditures should be directed to replacing broken sewers, installing new sewer lines and repaying residents who were charged to run lines in their area. Residents' only charge should be to hook up to the system.
Commissioners, please only appoint residents of Charlotte County to the committee that will recommend projects for the 1 percent sales tax. Residents care more about our county than outsiders.
Residents deserve this opportunity to promote clean waterways.
Save our fishing industry. Promote the health of our families. Promote healthy air and water in Charlotte County. Your responsibility!
Joan Fischer
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.