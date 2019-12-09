Editor:
In a recent paper a lady wrote that she could not possibly afford to pay the $570 she is being charged for extending sewers in her area. I can see many readers nodding their heads as this also applies to them.
There is a committee to decide where to spend the 1% sales tax, if approved in the next election. There are many suggestions about where to spend this money. Many things we would like to have, like new fire stations and such other worthy projects. But there is the one thing that would benefit every citizen and home owner and builder and tourist and that is clean water in our Peace River and Charlotte Harbor.
That should take precedent over all other possibilities. Every dollar raised through the 1% sales tax should be directed to this most pressing need until Red Tide is defeated, rather to something we would like to have. This should be top priority in Charlotte County. We take small steps as the problem grows causing some people to decide not to visit or move here. Think about it.
Audrey Young
Punta Gorda
