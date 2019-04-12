Editor:
While dropping off my donation check for fundraising effort "Hula On-The-Harbor" benefiting the Charlotte County 4-H, I was stunned to find out that only six people signed up to support such an outstanding organization.
Shame on you, Charlotte County, a county with a population of 150-plus-thousand residents and hundreds of business registered in the Chamber of Commerce. The fundraising program was canceled.
It is time to halt writing letters regarding the "Wall or no Wall " about "Russian Connection" and all the other senseless things that your letter won't be able to amend. Turn of Fox, CNN and all the other news channels' 24-hour experts that keep guesstimating our future.
Let's concentrate in our county, help resolve our local issues, help the nonprofit organizations, Homeless Coalition serving 240-plus families, Habit for Humanity, 4-H Club, influencing children at early age to become responsible adults; Guardian Ad Litem advocating for 450-plus homegrown, abused children drifting in the dependency court system; Special Olympics and many others.
The only way to ensure the success of our county is to meet the needs of our community not by nagging and complaining, but by helping those few that unselfishly are taking over your responsibilities.
Be the solution. Donate your knowledge, your time and your influence to ensure that these organizations raise the funds necessary to deliver their goals.
The Guardian Ad Litem and Homeless Coalition are having fundraising activities this month, engage, become a "philanthropist." You know you can.
Jake Chapin
Port Charlotte
