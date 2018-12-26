Editor:
I have a question about this "contract" for the Punta Gorda Master Plan? I ask just "how much" is this bright plan going to cost?
We moved into Punta Gorda area in 2003. The changes from "storms" were many. Driving through yesterday I was thinking, "My gosh, the town has grown out to the city limits." They'll probably have to annex soon. So much going on all the time. Takes me forever to read the papers.
Mentioning the newspaper, where did they find Kathleen Parker (Washington Post) column? I've read in awe as she spews so much "hate" about our President Trump. Also from the letters you pick to print in your editor area from the public. Am I really living in such a hot bed of Trump haters? One would think so.
But the people we visit and mix with are not bitter. As I say, we had no choice and he is really got his hands full. So I wish him well, truly I do.
Carol Crowe
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
