Editor:
Being a very satisfied visitor to beautiful Punta Gorda over a period of several years, a letter to the editor in Wednesday’s Sun just about put my wife and I into convulsions.
Titled “Worked in Malta” we were so taken back by the mentality of writer, the audacity to even relate 17 century Malta's “historical” event to our current “wall” issues, we simply accepted the mindset of the “base.”
On a further note, it is a pleasure to spend the mornings with the Sun and coffee, since our hometown daily was bought by Gannett several years ago and were it not for the crosswords, about all its worth is to discard used garbage.
Thank you for such an informative and entertaining publication; even the letters.
Tom Burkhart
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.