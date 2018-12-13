Editor:
What is it with sports announcers today? Don't they ever shut up? They must get paid by the word.
One of the worst are the Rays guys with their constant chatter. The Monday Night Football guy is just as bad as are many others.
I imagine I am not the only fan using the Cosell method (turn off the audio) in order to enjoy the games. Shut up guys and let the games speak for themselves like they used to.
Al Dipre
North Port
