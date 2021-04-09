Editor:
The Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. lost the 2022 PGA Championship in the wake of the riots at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on January 6, and now MLB All-Star Game has been moved out of Atlanta in wake of voting restriction legislation. When major sports organizations have taken a stand for civil rights, they have been able to achieve substantive results.
The NFL moved the 1993 Super Bowl out of Arizona because the state refused to enact a paid holiday honoring King. The NBA moved its 2017 All-Star Game out of North Carolina because of a state law demanding that transgender people use public bathrooms and locker rooms matching the sex on their birth certificate. For almost 15 years, the NCAA banned South Carolina from hosting championships because the Confederate flag flew on statehouse grounds.
In each case, those states backed down. Major sporting events are powerful motivators because they provide a significant economic boost and a badge of prestige for host cities. Conservative politicians who willingly ignore civil rights and other social justice issues may listen when their stubbornness jeopardizes their standing in a sports-obsessed culture. Some fans might support Georgia’s new law now, but will that support continue now that it has cost Georgia the MLB All-Star game and could cost them the 2021 SEC Championship Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 4.
Steve Stanley
Rotonda West
