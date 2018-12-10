Editor:
What's going on?
I've been an avid sports fan for 60-plus years, but this year I've seen more errors made by officials, both in college and pro football. Especially pro, where they are supposed to be professional. Their errors change the game and the outcome. You'd think they were betting!
During the weekend I saw two decisions that certainly changed the outcome. Where are the officials, officials? They must have someone in charge, if not, I'll apply for the job!
Earl Peterson
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.