I want to take a minute to express my disappointment with coverage on high school sports. Today's issue shows Charlotte High School losing a big game with coverage that was wonderful for them. What about Port Charlotte High School? They won a big game last night!
Instead of having a nice picture on the front and inside, you put up two small pictures. Nothing of the team with the win, nothing during the game. Unfortunately, my disappointment doesn't stop there. I've seen it too many times with the girls games, among other sports. Come on Sun! You are a Charlotte County-based newspaper, right? You can do better than this!
It's not a school versus school thing (and shouldn't be) but why does PCHS always get the shaft?
Syndi Merriman
Punta Gorda
